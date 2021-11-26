Police report lodged over viral photo of murder case in Ipoh

Ipoh District Police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan in a statement tonight said the picture which showed officers from the Sungai Senam Police Station, was of them trying to break up the fight. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Nov 26 — A report has been lodged by a police officer from the Sungai Senam Police Station over a viral picture with defamatory elements with regard to a fight that took place on Jalan Ashby here, yesterday, which resulted in a man’s death.

Ipoh District Police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan in a statement here tonight said the picture which showed officers from the Sungai Senam Police Station here, was of them trying to break up the fight.

He said the police had rushed to the scene following public tip-offs and managed to resolve the situation with the arrest of three individuals at the scene.

“However, the picture that was made viral painted the picture as if the police did not resolve the fight.

“The actions of the owner of the social media account to issue a negative statement without knowing the real facts is very irresponsible and regrettable,” he said, adding that an investigation over the matter was currently underway.

Three brothers aged 34 to 60 have been placed under remand for seven days from today to assist with investigations into the murder of a man who was believed to have died as a result of being strangled in a fight in front of a stall at Pasar Pagi Flat Ashby, Sungai Senam here yesterday.

The victim, Muhammad Noor Faqih Mohamed Ariffin, 29, was believed to have been attacked for allegedly stealing a “portable speaker”. — Bernama