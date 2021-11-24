Sentul cops nab two foreign men over house renovation fraud

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the suspects, a Singaporean and a Bangladeshi, in their 30s and 40s, were nabbed at Jalan Kerinchi Kiri 2, Pantai Dalam, on November 5, after receiving police reports on the case. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Police have arrested two foreign men to assist in investigations into alleged fraud involving interior renovations, purchase of furniture and electrical appliances involving condominium units around the capital, with losses amounting to RM84,550.

Sentul district police chief, ACP Beh Eng Lai, said that the suspects, a Singaporean and a Bangladeshi, in their 30s and 40s, were nabbed at Jalan Kerinchi Kiri 2, Pantai Dalam, on November 5, after receiving police reports on the case.

He added that the suspects allegedly deceived 40 condominium owners, comprising professional individuals, by offering interior renovation packages, purchasing furniture and electrical items as well as getting tenants to rent the units.

“The victims who have made payment will be shown videos of the items purportedly installed in the victim’s house as per the package offered. However, the victims find that the items installed are not the same as in the picture.

“The suspects then will uninstall the furniture and electrical appliances from one victim’s unit after showing the picture, before re-installing it at another victim’s house to deceive them,” he told a press conference here today.

Beh revealed that there was a case where the victim received photographs of the interior renovation of the house, which was 80 per cent complete, but when the victim arrived at the house, the suspect had changed the house lock, preventing the victim from entering the unit.

“The victim had to seek locksmith assistance, and when they opened the unit’s door, the victim found there was no furniture in the house as claimed by the suspects,” he said, adding police are tracking down the 47-year-old mastermind of the syndicate, who is still at large.

Both the suspects have been remanded under Section 420 of the Penal Code and Immigration Act 1959/63. — Bernama