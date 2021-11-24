Sabah DAP chief urges Jimmy Wong to reconsider resignation

Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Frankie Poon said that he had previously made it a priority to appoint Datuk Jimmy Wong as party adviser when he was first made acting chairman of Sabah DAP in 2019 following the death of his predecessor Datuk Stephen Wong. — Picture via Facebook/Frankie Poon Ming Fung

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 24 — Newly installed Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Frankie Poon has pleaded with predecessor Datuk Jimmy Wong to reconsider his decision to quit the party, after the latter’s shock resignation on Monday.

The Tanjung Papat assemblyman said Wong had made significant contributions to Sabah DAP adding that he was still a valued member of the party.

“I am saddened by our previous state chairman Jimmy Wong’s resignation. I wish to call upon Jimmy to retract his resignation and come back to the party,” he said in a statement here today.

“Jimmy has indeed contributed much to Sabah DAP in the past. Although he has retired from active politics, he will remain as an inspiration to all of us,” he added.

Poon, who was elected chairman during last Saturday’s state party polls, said that he had previously made it a priority to appoint Wong as party adviser when he was first made acting chairman of Sabah DAP in 2019 following the death of his predecessor Datuk Stephen Wong.

“I hope Jimmy would understand that in every organisation the process of election within the set-up is unavoidable. It is a healthy process to allow members to decide the directions of the party. It is necessary for the leadership to respect the wishes of the party members,” he said.

Wong yesterday announced he was quitting the party citing party politics and an unappreciative new leadership after the party elections saw three lawmakers — former secretary and Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin, former Wanita chief and Kepayan assemblyman Jannie Lasimbang, as well as Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong — left out of the top 15.

Elected representatives who made the state committee were Luyang assemblyman Ginger Phoong who is state secretary, taking over from Chan; Tenom MP Noorita Sual who is vice-chairman; and Sandakan MP Vivian Wong who is state publicity secretary. Likas assemblyman Tan Lee Fatt was named as her assistant.

Following his resignation, DAP deputy secretary-general Teresa Kok had appealed to Wong to reconsider his decision, saying that the party still valued his experience.