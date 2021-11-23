Abang Johari: Distribution of GPS component parties’ seats almost concluded

GPS chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the party is not facing any major problems with the distribution of 82 state seats between its four component parties in the state election. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Nov 23 — The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is not facing any major problems with the distribution of 82 state seats between its four component parties in the state election, said its chairman, Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said that there were only a few problems, but they could be resolved through discussions.

Abang Johari said this to reporters when asked about the position of the three state seats, namely, Opar, Mambong and Bawang Assan, which are the three traditional seats of the Sarawak United People's Party (SUPP), but the three incumbents — Datuk Ranum Mina (Opar), Datuk Dr Jerip Susil (Mambong) and Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh — all quit SUPP to form the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

Jerip, however, has since quit PSB to join the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

To another question, on which component party candidate will be fielded in the Mambong seat, Abang Johari said that the matter would be discussed later.

On whether the selection of GPS candidates was based on party or personality, he said that the matter would also be decided in discussions between the four component parties, namely PBB, SUPP, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

GPS will contest in all 82 state seats in the state election. — Bernama