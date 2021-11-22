Sarawak election SOP will take into account feedback from recent Melaka polls, says Wan Junaidi

Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the EC and the National Registration Department (NRD) would be digitally synced in terms of deleting the names of deceased voters from the electoral roll. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Feedback on the effectiveness of the standard operating procedures (SOP) set during the recent Melaka State Election will also be taken into account for the upcoming polls in Sarawak, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He said the Election Commission (EC) was currently drafting the SOP for Covid-19 prevention for the Sarawak State Election with the Ministry of Health, police, National Security Council and Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee.

He added that the SOP would be announced when it was finalised.

“Talks on holding the election in Sarawak have been held for a long time. Due to the emergency (imposed there), it couldn’t be held. Preparations in Sarawak are far more orderly than what we saw in Melaka,” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2022 (Budget 2022) for the Prime Minister’s Department at the committee level, in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Meanwhile, Wan Junaidi said the EC and the National Registration Department (NRD) would be digitally synced in terms of deleting the names of deceased voters from the electoral roll.

“From a legal point of view, the EC does not have the power to remove the names of individuals who have been listed in the electoral roll, that is why when there is a death, if it is not reported to NRD, there is no communication to the EC,” he said. — Bernama