Improving sewerage quality key objective under 2040 Water Sector Transformation Agenda, says minister

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man gives a speech when opening the Indah Water Konsortium’s Sewerage Gallery in conjunction with World Toilet Day 2021, in Kuala Lumpur, November 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Modernising the public sewerage system is among the key efforts in realising the 2040 Water Sector Transformation Agenda introduced in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), says Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said over RM800 million in investments had been allocated under the Second Rolling Plan next year, to improve the quality of the sewerage system in the country.

“The ministry strives to improve the quality of sewerage services in line with the sixth goal of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030, which is to ensure access to clean water and sanitation for all,” he said in his speech when opening the Indah Water Konsortium’s Sewerage Gallery in conjunction with World Toilet Day 2021 today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri, when tabling the 12MP, said the 2040 Water Sector Transformation Agenda was introduced to enhance management efficiency, optimise potentials and create new job opportunities.

Meanwhile, Tuan Ibrahim suggested that all local authorities (PBT) reuse treated effluent produced by Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) sewerage treatment plants for watering trees and other landscaping use.

He added that treated effluent had great potential as an alternative resource for non-drinking purposes.

“Not only will the initiative be able to create a circular economy, but is also an important effort in the sustainable management of water resources through the use of treated effluent as an alternative water source,” he said.

Also present at the event were Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib, IWK chief executive officer Narendran Maniam and Water Services Commission chief executive officer Datuk Ahmad Faizal Abdul Rahman. — Bernama