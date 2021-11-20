Melaka state election witnesses several firsts

Voters wearing protective masks queue up to cast their votes at the SK Durian Tunggal polling station during the Melaka state election on November 20, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MELAKA, Nov 20 ― The Melaka state election sees several firsts starting from the nomination day on November 8.

Melaka made history as the first state to follow in the footsteps of Sabah which changed its chief minister three times after the 14th general election (GE14) in 2018.

In addition the state, for the first time in its history, is holding the state election separately and not simultaneously with federal seats during a general election.

The Melaka polls also sees the participation of Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) and Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (Iman) apart from the 13 independent candidates contesting under the Gagasan Bebas (alliance of independent candidates).

In addition, it witnesses Gerakan using the Perikatan Nasional (PN) logo and PAS, as part of the PN coalition, for the first time “sacrificing” its logo and contesting under the PN logo.

The first time PAS did not use its logo was in the fourth general election (GE4) in 1974 when it contested on a Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket, before the Islamic party left BN in 1977 and contested as the Opposition in GE5 in 1978.

Gerakan meanwhile, had previously used the BN logo before leaving the coalition on June 23, 2018 after GE14, which saw the party defeated in all 11 parliamentary seats and 31 state seats it contested.

In this election too, Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee is contesting for the first time on an Independent ticket to defend the Pengkalan Batu state seat which he won in GE14 on a Pakatan Harapan (PH) ticket.

On March 2, 2020, Norhizam, who was then Melaka DAP deputy chairman expressed his support for the new PN state government and was sacked by DAP.

Melaka will also create story if Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin who is fielded against Melaka BN chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and Zainal Hassan (PH) in Tanjung Bidara, is appointed the first female chief minister should PN secures sufficient seats to form the state government.

The Melaka Chief Minister post was first held by Tan Sri Osman Talib, followed by Tun Abdul Ghafar Baba, Datuk Talib Karim, Datuk Setia Abdul Ghani Ali, Datuk Seri Adib Adam and Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Tamby Chik.

Also in the list of 12 former Chief Ministers are Datuk Seri Mohd Zin Abdul Ghani, Datuk Seri Abu Zahar Ithnin, Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam, Datuk Seri Idris Haron, Adly Zahari and the last, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

For the first time in the nation’s history too, with the new norm, public speeches, lectures, physical campaigning, house-to-house visits, walkabouts and leaflet distribution to the public were not allowed. ― Bernama