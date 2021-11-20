[LIVE] Unofficial Melaka Election Results 2021: Pakatan’s Idris Haron loses in Asahan to BN’s Fairul Nizam

Barisan Nasional supporters gather to watch the unofficial election count on an LED screen at Dewan Seri Chendana, Ayer Keroh November 20, 2021.― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MELAKA, Nov 20 ― [8:47pm] Former chief minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron, contesting under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) banner, has lost in the race for the Asahan state seat.

Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Fairul Nizam garnered 4,801 votes over Idris’ 2,330 votes and 1,129 votes for Dhanesh Basil from Perikatan Nasional (PN).

At the time of writing, 33 polling stations have been counted out of a total of 39.

[8:38] Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk Rahmad Mariman has won the Ayer Molek state seat with a convincing majority of over 3,000 votes over his closest competitors.

Unofficial results show that Rahmad garnered 6,198 votes while Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Mohd Fadly Samin garnered 3,483 votes. Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Rafee Ibrahim, meanwhile, garnered 2,419.

At the time of writing, 39 out of 41 polling stations have been counted.

[8.35pm] Barisan Nasional (BN) has unofficially won Rembia with a majority of 860 votes over its closest rival, Pakatan Harapan (PH).

BN’s Muhammad Jailani Khamis won 4,224 votes followed by PH’s Zamri Pakiri who obtained 3,364 votes.

Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Zamzuri Ariffin managed to garner 2,433 votes.

Muhammad Jailani was a former PKR member who switched allegiance to Umno after the PH government fell last year.

[8:20] Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Ngwe Hee Sem has won the Machap Jaya seat after a five-cornered fight.

Ngwe garnered 3,685 votes over Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) 2,776 votes and Perikatan Nasional’s 1,184 votes, with his two other rivals barely making a dent, after 32 out of 33 polling stations were counted.

BN chalks up another win with Gadek

[8.15pm] Barisan Nasional (BN) has unofficially secured the Gadek state seat where its candidate P. Shanmugam garnered a total of 2,927 votes in a six-cornered contest.

The unofficial results from the BN Command Centre (BNCC) saw a close contest with Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate and former incumbent G. Saminathan who came second with 2,202 votes.

Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Mohd Amir Fitri Muharam was in third place with 1,963 votes.

Independent candidate Azafen Amin garnered 59 votes and Putra candidate Laila Norinda Maon came last with only 22 votes.

At 8.15pm, the results were from 31 out of 33 channels from the state constituency.

BN’s Lim Ban Hong wins Kelebang by 700 votes

[8.10PM] Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Lim Ban Hong has unofficially won the Kelebang seat with a slim majority of some 700 votes over his closest rival Gue Teck from Pakatan Harapan.

Based on unofficial counts, Lim garnered 4,939 votes followed by Teck who obtained 4,192 votes.

Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) candidate Bakri Jamaluddin garnered 3,879 votes.

BN chief minister candidate Sulaiman clinches Lendu with convincing majority

[8pm] Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Lendu, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, has managed to secure his state seat with a strong majority, according to unofficial results.

As of 8pm, Sulaiman had garnered 4,251 votes over Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Major (Rtd) Abdullah Mahadi (1,360) and Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Mohamad Asri Ibrahim (1,142), with 25 out of 26 polling stations counted.

BN’s Ab Rauf takes Tanjung Bidara

[8pm] Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Ab Rauf Yusoh has unofficially won the Tanjung Bidara state seat, garnering 3,559 votes as of 8pm tonight.

Based on the unofficial count from the BN Command Centre (BNCC) here, the state constituency saw a close fight between Abd Rauf and Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin who obtained 3,195 votes.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Zainal Hasan got 489 votes in the official count with all 23 channels accounted for.

BN ahead in Lendu and Asahan by 2,000 votes

[7.48pm] Barisan Nasional’s (BN) frontrunner for chief minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali looks to have a comfortable lead of more than 2,000 votes in Lendu over his two rivals.

As of 7:48pm, unofficial results show Sulaiman garnering 3,669 votes compared to 1,209 for Perikatan Nasional (PN) and 828 for Pakatan Harapan (PH).

However, in Asahan, where former chief minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron is contesting under PH, he managed to garnered 1,431 votes compared to 3,522 for BN, 912 for PN, while the three other candidates managed to garner votes in the double digits only.

For Lendu, 21 out of 26 stations have been counted while 24 out of 39 stations have been counted in Asahan.

BN leading in Ayer Molek and Kelebang

[7.35pm] Unofficial results posted by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) polling dashboard shows Barisan Nasional (BN) is leading in Ayer Molek and Kelebang.

BN garnered 4,553 votes compared to 3,617 for Perikatan Nasional (PN) and 3,910 for PH, in Kelebang, as of 7:35pm.

Similarly, in Ayer Molek, BN garnered 4,234 votes compared to 2,430 for PN and 1,750 for PH while Independent candidate Ahmad Muaz has garnered 56 votes so far.

At the time of writing, 43 out of 47 polling stations have been fully counted for Kelebang while 27 out of 41 stations are counted in Ayer Molek.

MORE TO COME