Ex-PKR duo Steven Choong, Larry Sng in midst of forming new party Parti Bangsa Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Tebrau MP Steven Choong and Julau MP Larry Sng, who quit Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in February and declared support for then prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, are now in the process of forming a new political party.

In an interview with Oriental Daily, Choong confirmed there are seven names on the list of founders for Parti Bangsa Malaysia, which would be a party for all races.

According to him, the other five founders include political leaders and workers who share their vision and mission.

“The new party will be for all races, and we welcome independent lawmakers to join us. Our door is also open to those who have quit PKR but have not joined any other political party,” he said.

Choong disclosed the name Parti Bangsa Malaysia was amended from an initial name which was similar to that of an existing political party.

“After an amendment to Parti Bangsa Malaysia, there is still an objection because a political party of six years has a similar name. We are still waiting for an approval from the Registrar of Societies (RoS) — the result should be made known next month,” he said.

Choong said the idea of setting up the new party was his and he had proposed it be led by a Malay president.

He was quick to add that the party president would not be a member of Parliament.

According to Choong, Muhyiddin, who is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president, had lobbied both him and Sng to join Bersatu and was disappointed they instead decided to form a new party.

“Bersatu is not where I belong, hence we decided to form a new political party in line with our political beliefs. We hope our new party will be a home to independent lawmakers and become an alternative voice in Parliament,” he explained.

Choong and Sng have remained independent MPs since leaving PKR on Feb 28. — Bernama



