Sec-gen: Higher Education Ministry successfully implements four initiatives within 100-day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia target

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 17 — The Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) has successfully implemented four initiatives under the 100-day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family Aspirations) programme or AKM target for the Cabinet, which began on September 1.

These initiatives include the distribution of food vouchers via the [email protected] Keluarga Malaysia programme; (Covid-19) vaccination of the higher education community via VACC2CAMPUS; providing antigen rapid test kits (RTK) to students of institutions of higher learning (IPT) through the [email protected] programme; and offering employment opportunities and income generation for IPT students via the programme, [email protected]

MOHE deputy secretary-general (Policy) Dr Mohd Zabri Yusoff said the initiatives were implemented based on three main criteria namely to be in line with current policies, (of) high impact and measurable, and adapted to the ministry’s slogan #KPTPrihatin.

“MOHE will also take into consideration the aspect of financial resources, where the 100-day AKM initiative does not require additional government allocation, but uses the existing allocation as a result of internal savings,” he said in a statement today regarding MOHE’s 100-day AKM.

Under the [email protected] Keluarga Malaysia programme, Mohd Zabri said MOHE has so far distributed a total of 470,444 food vouchers worth RM15 a voucher to students from the B40 group, compared to the initial 443,760 food vouchers.

Under the VACC2CAMPUS programme, he said from the current records, 100 per cent of the higher education community have been fully vaccinated.

“This shows positive development towards creating a safe campus.”

Through the [email protected], as many as 1.168 million RTK kits have been given out to existing IPT students, new students as well as off-campus students who commute and students who display (Covid-19) symptoms.

Mohd Zabri said under [email protected], a total of 13,610 local students have obtained job placements and income generation from the original target of 13,000 students.

“With the availability of tangible assistance such as food vouchers, vaccines, RTK kits and the provision of job opportunities as well as income generation for graduates, MOHE hopes the target group will feel safe and taken care of, especially in terms of welfare and security,” he said.

“I can conclude that MOHE as a whole has succeeded in achieving the 100-Day AKM target,” added Mohd Zabri.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in his speech on August 27, when forming the Cabinet, announced that ministers need to show their initial achievements within the first 100 days of holding their portfolios. — Bernama