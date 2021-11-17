No plan to terminate Penang Hill funicular train service, says Chow

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow refuted allegations in several publications that he had given instructions for the funicular train services to be discontinued permanently. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 17 ― Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has clarified that the state is proposing to only temporarily stop the Penang Hill funicular train service for maintenance work.

The Penang lawmaker refuted allegations in several publications that he had given instructions for the funicular train services to be discontinued permanently.

“The proposal to temporarily stop the funicular train service, if necessary, was only meant to facilitate maintenance work,” he stressed in a statement today.

He said this is because the safety of the visitors is of paramount importance.

“The safety of the passengers is far more important than generating revenues from them,” he said.

He hoped his statement will clarify any misunderstanding and speculations that the Penang state government or the Penang Hill Corporation plans to permanently shut down the funicular train service.

Last week, Chow told reporters that PHC may need to temporarily stop the funicular train service for maintenance works despite it being a holiday season.

He said this after he was asked about the train service disruptions two days in a row on November 7 and 8.