Move to contest Gedong? Abang Jo says consulting his Satok constituents first

Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg speaking to reporters after performing the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Lubok Teranggas-Gedong road in Simunjan, November 17 2021. — State Information Department pic

SIMUNJAN, Nov 17 — Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said today he will consult his Satok constituents first before making a decision whether to accept an offer to move to Gedong constituency in the state election.

He said as the chief minister he oversees all the state constituencies, including Gedong, Simunjan, Satok and Petra Jaya.

“Therefore, it is tough for me to reject or accept the offer extended by incumbent Gedong state assemblyman. I will consider the offer, hopefully, I will make a decision in due course, but first I have to consult the people of Satok.

“[The people of Satok] may ask me why do I want to move to Gedong?” he said when replying to Naroden’s offer to step aside for him to contest.

Naroden made the offer when giving his welcoming speech at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Lubok Teranggas-Gedong road officiated by the chief minister.

He said if he decides to contest in Gedong, he wants Naroden to help him to take care of the area, in terms of planning and implementing development projects.

Abang Johari, who is also Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president, said he would not ask Naroden to give way in Gedong.

He thanked Naroden and Batang Sadong Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri for having faith in him.

Abang Johari has represented Satok which he won in a by-election in 1981 following the resignation of Tan Sri Abang Abu Bakar Mustapha.

Naroden, who is an assistant minister to the chief minister, has been an assemblyman since 1991, first for Simunjan and then Gedong.