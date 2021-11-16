TNB: High-voltage tripping cases on the rise this year

TNB chief grid officer Datuk Husaini Husin said tripping cases due to construction work by developers in the TNB right-of-way areas had jumped to eight cases until October compared to the previous year which recorded only one case. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The increase in high voltage tripping cases following construction work near the line reserve area is worrying Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) when the number of cases jumped seven times in the first 10 months of this year.

TNB chief grid officer Datuk Husaini Husin said tripping cases due to construction work by developers in the TNB right-of-way areas had jumped to eight cases until October compared to the previous year which recorded only one case.

“We are worried if more developers disregard our advice to stay away from TNB’s transmission lines, this year’s tripping cases may increase to double digits as reported in 2018 with 18 cases,” he said in a statement today.

He said tripping cases could not only cause injuries and loss of life but also disrupt the stability and security of the national grid system which supplies electricity to nearly 9.5 million customers in the Peninsula, including the operations of the industrial and commercial sectors.

Commenting further, he said TNB had taken various proactive measures such as monitoring and identifying projects without approval for high-risk areas.

“Engagement sessions with local authorities were also conducted in addition to raising awareness among developers and residents through the distribution of leaflets, installation of warning signs, use of smart security cameras, installing temporary height limit barriers and placing boundary markers in TNB right-of-way areas,” he said.

In the meantime, any party who engages in activities near electrical installations without permission and endangers persons or property may be liable to a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding two years or both under the Electricity Supply Act 1990 (Act 447)

In addition, any act that causes injury or damage to any installation is liable to a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five (5) years or both under the same Act.

Consumers are urged to contact TNB CareLine at 15454 or via TNB CareLine’s Facebook if there is an incident of encroachment or any irregularity on the TNB installation. — Bernama