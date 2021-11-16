Hishammuddin: Mindef ready to give full cooperation on Transparency International’s low rating on integrity for defence sector

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein speaks during a press conference at Parliament building, November 16, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) is ready to give full cooperation to any party following the low rating recorded by the country in an international index related to corruption in the defence sector.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said that on the issue of leakage, corruption and abuse of power, the government, since during the Pakatan Harapan administration, had set up various committees.

“Mindef is ready to give full cooperation to them to seek justice and truth,” he said in a press conference at the Parliament building today.

He was commenting on the D rating received by the country after recording a score of 45 per cent for the Government Defence Integrity Index (GDI) 2020 released by Transparency International today.

According to the Transparency International Defence and Security website, based on data collected from August 2019 to June 2021, Malaysia is assessed to have a high risk of corruption in its defence sector.

Commenting further, Hishammuddin explained that he had answered many issues related to the matter before.

“I understand that the D rating for GDI was just announced this morning and what they announced based on their study conducted last year.

“I have only been leading Mindef for three months, so I will see what is contained in this report,” he said. — Bernama