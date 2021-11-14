Gobind, Ong Kiang Ming, Edry Faizal make cut in Selangor DAP polls while Ronnie Liu and Lim Yi Wei lose out

Lawyer Gobind Singh Deo arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 15, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Gobind Singh Deo, Ong Kiang Ming and Edry Faizal Eddy Yusof were among the winners of the Selangor DAP internal election held today to decide its next leadership line-up.

Gobind is the incumbent Selangor DAP chairman and Puchong MP, Ong is Bangi MP while Edry is the state assemblyman for Dusun Tua and one of the rising young politicians in the party.

Ronnie Liu, the incumbent Selangor DAP secretary, did not garner enough votes to qualify for the leadership line-up while Kampung Tunku representative Lim Yi Wei, a former aide to Tony Pua, also lost out.

MORE TO COME