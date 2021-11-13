Undi18: Selangor to amend constitution, says exco

Selangor State Youth, Sports and Human Capital Development Committee chairman Mohd Khairuddin Othman speaking during the Selangor Sports Day 2021 Program in Banting, October 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Nov 13 — Selangor will amend its State Constitution at the state assembly sitting, starting on Nov 26, to lower to 18 years the eligible age to be election candidates.

State Youth, Sports and Human Capital Development Committee chairman Mohd Khairuddin Othman said the amendments were in line with the approval of the Federal Constitution amendment on July 15, 2019 to lower the minimum age of election candidates and voters from 21 to 18.

“The amendments will be done at the sitting and the state government fully supports the inspiration and development of youth in the state for the future of Selangor,” he said at the Selangor Undi18 Townhall press conference here today. — Bernama