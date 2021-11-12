Health Ministry adds 49 new Covid-19 deaths, raising tally to 29,535

Health workers in personal protective equipment bury the body of a Covid-19 victim at the Muslim cemetery in Section 21, Shah Alam, July 10, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) has recorded another 49 deaths due to Covid-19, bringing the total number of fatalities from the pandemic in Malaysia to 29,535.

According to the CovidNow website, updated by MoH to show the latest data as of midnight, 14 people died before being brought into hospitals.

Sabah accounted for 12 of those who died, followed by nine in Perak, and seven in Sarawak.

Selangor logged seven deaths, while Kuala Lumpur recorded one.

In terms of deaths per million people in the past two weeks, Sarawak remains at the top of the list with a rate of 40, followed by Terengganu (33) and Kelantan (30).

Kuala Lumpur recorded a rate of 12 deaths per million people, and Selangor 10.

Labuan and Putrajaya meanwhile, have not recorded any deaths in the past two weeks.

Taking into account all Covid-19 deaths in the past two weeks, 56 per cent were of those who were fully vaccinated, 5.5 per cent partially vaccinated and 38.5 per cent unvaccinated.

A total of 77.7 per cent of people who died were aged 60 and above, while 22.1 per cent were aged between 18 and 59.

Another 0.2 per cent were deaths involving those aged below 11.

Meanwhile, 97.2 per cent were Malaysians, with 57.8 per cent comprising males.

Yesterday 6,323 new Covid-19 cases were reported by MoH.