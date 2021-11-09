Sarawak polls: SUPP to field four new faces in Sibu area

Yesterday, SUPP president Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the party had submitted its list of candidates to chief minister who is also GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg, which comprised seven incumbents and 13 new faces. — Bernama pic

SIBU, Nov 9 — The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) will field new faces to recapture four state seats in the Sibu area in the coming state election, which have traditionally been contested by candidates from the party.

In confirming the matter, SUPP central working committee member Wong Ching Yong said the four candidates are Senator Lau Hui Yew for the Bawang Assan seat; Michael Tiang (Pelawan); Joseph Chieng (Bukit Assek); and himself for the Dudong seat.

Speaking to Bernama here, Wong, who is a certified accountant, said Pelawan and Bukit Assek seats were currently held by DAP while the Dudong and Bawang Assan seats were held by Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

The only state seat held by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in Sibu is the Nangka seat.

Yesterday, SUPP president Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the party had submitted its list of candidates to chief minister who is also GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg, which comprised seven incumbents and 13 new faces.

GPS comprises Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), SUPP and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP). — Bernama