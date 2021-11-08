Melaka polls: Police say nomination process went smoothly

A general view of Dewan Kompleks Japerun, the nomination centre for the Melaka state by election in Tanjung Bidara, Melaka November 8, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

ALOR GAJAH, Nov 8 — The nomination process for the Melaka state election today proceeded smoothly, said state Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) chief ACP Mohd Hedzir Hussin.

He said there were only two minor incidents that were successfully dealt with by the police and would be investigated for further action.

Mohd Hedzir said all election staff and candidates present at the nomination centres complied with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the National Security Council (MKN).

“Alhamdulillah, this morning, the nomination process in 28 locations went smoothly in accordance with the SOP set by MKN,” he told reporters here.

Meanwhile, Melaka Police deputy chief Datuk Razali Abu Samah said the police received two reports regarding the presence of supporters at two nomination centres namely Dewan Japerun Tanjung Bidara here and Kompleks Komuniti Desa Telok Mas in Central Melaka.

The Election Commission has set November 20 as the polling date for the Melaka state election and early voting on November 16, following the dissolution of the state legislative assembly on October 4 after four assemblymen withdrew support for the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali. — Bernama