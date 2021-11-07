Two more flood relief centres open in Kedah

Some residents from Jalan Kuala Kedah are evacuated after their houses were inundated following the high tide phenomenon. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Two more temporary flood relief centres (PPS) have been opened in Kedah, bringing the total number of operational PPS to 12 as of 8am today, sheltering 840 people from 227 families.

Kedah Civil Defence Force Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief Mejar (PA) Mohd Muaz Mohd Yusof said the two new PPS opened in Sik district were Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sik which houses two victims from one family and SK Chepir with five victims from one family.

He said 543 people were placed in six PPS in Kota Setar; 281 people in two PPS in Pendang; five victims in one PPS in Kubang Pasu and four victims in one PPS in Pokok Sena.

In Perak, 72 victims from 22 families were still taking shelter at SK Panchor, Beruas in Manjung district which was opened last Friday after their houses were inundated following the high tide phenomenon.

A spokesman for the Hilir Perak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said another high tide phenomenon occurred at about 4.30am today, causing water to overflow in several coastal areas of Sungai Perak in Teluk Intan.

However, no victims were evacuated and the water started to recede after 7am.

In Selangor, the state Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said monitoring of the high tide phenomenon was done between 6.15am to 8am at several areas including Bagan Pasir, Pantai Sungai Kajang, Pekan Tanjong Karang, Pantai Remis and Pantai Jeram.

“There was seawater overflow but the situation was under control and no one was evacuated. The water started to recede at 7.40am,” he said in a statement.

In Johor, state Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said the PPS at Balai Raya Kampung Muhibbah, Kota Tinggi which was opened two days ago to accommodate five victims from one family was closed at 9am after the water receded completely and the weather was improving.

Meanwhile, the PPS at Kampung Baru Sungai Mas, Kota Tinggi which houses 43 victims from eight families were closed at 6pm yesterday. — Bernama