PM rebrands National Family Day in November as ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ month

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks at the launch of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) month in Kuala Lumpur November 7, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — November will be known as “Keluarga Malaysia” month from this year onwards, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob declared today.

He said the rebranding is to tie in with the “Keluarga Malaysia” concept he came up with after his appointment as prime minister in August.

“The main focus of Keluarga Malaysia is to unite all Malaysians as one big family to face the Covid-19 and economic challenges.

“Each ministry will have at least one programme to help ease the publics burden. We hope the private sector, NGOs and the community will participate in this initiative,” he said during the Keluarga Malaysia launch at the Perdana Botanical Gardens here this morning.

Ismail Sabri said under the Yayasan Keluarga Malaysia, which has been allocated RM25 million, children who have lost their parents due to Covid-19 will be given financial as well as prolonged emotional support.

To help the women, around 50,000 women will benefit from an allocation of RM11 million for the Mammogram Subsidy Programme as well as for HPV DNA testing.

Ismail Sabri said this will help in early detection for breast cancer.

In addition, he said 140,000 adolescent girls who are categorised in as low income, known her as B40, will be provided basic hygiene kits by the National Population and Family Development Board. These typically include sanitary pads to address the phenomenon known as period poverty, where girls and young women who have hit puberty are not equipped with the necessary products during their menstruation.

“With that I would like to declare that from this year onwards National Family Month will be known as Bulan Keluarga Malaysia,” Ismail Sabri said.

Also in attendance for the function were Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Haron, Minister of Higher Education Datuk Noraini Ahmad, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim and the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.