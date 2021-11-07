Challenger fails to dislodge PAS veeps in party election

PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang delivering his speech during the opening of the 67th PAS Annual Congress at a hotel in Kuala Terengganu, Nov 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 7 — All three PAS vice-president incumbents successfully defended their posts in the party’s election at the 67th Muktamar (general assembly) for the 2021 -2023 session.

They are Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Idris Ahmad, Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

In announcing the results, PAS Central Election Committee deputy chairman, Mohd Nurkhuzaini Abd Rahman said based on the election held yesterday, Idris garnered 1,164 votes, Mohd Amar (956 votes) while Ahmad Samsuri (778 votes).

However, he said former PAS Central Working Committee member Dr Mohd Zuhdi Marzuki who also contested for the post could only muster 623 votes and failed to qualify.

“For this election, the total delegates eligible to vote was 1,299 while the total votes received through e-voting was 1,221,” he said when announcing the election results of PAS Central Working Committee for the 2021-2023 term.

Earlier, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man retained their president and deputy president posts respectively uncontested.

Also winning without contest were Hussin Ismail as permanent chairman and Kamal Ashaari as deputy permanent chairman.

The election was held to appoint 18 members of the Central Working Committee from 36 candidates.

Following is the list of Central Working Committee members for the 2021-2023 term:

Muhammd Khalil Abdul Hadi Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor Kamaruzaman Mohamad Senator Khairil Nizam Khirudin Dr Riduan Mohamad Nor Datuk Iskandar Abdul Samad Dr Halimah Ali Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaari Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud Dr Najihahtussalehah (repeat: Najihahtussalehah) Ahmad Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff Dr Azman Ibrahim Nasrudin Hassan Datuk Ahmad Amzad Mohamed Dr Ali Akhbar Gulasan Datuk Dr Mahfodz Mohamed Dr Rosni Adam

— Bernama