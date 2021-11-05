Tabung Haji advises public against Haj funding offers from unknown parties

Lembaga Tabung Haji said that it has never appointed any organisation or individual to be an intermediary in matters related to Haj offers or Haj packages. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — The Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has urged the public to be vigilant and not be deceived by any party offering any form of funding for the purpose of performing Haj through telephone calls.

It said that it has never appointed any organisation or individual to be an intermediary in matters related to Haj offers or Haj packages.

“Recently, TH received reports from depositors that there were irresponsible individuals who offered funding of Haj to enable them to perform the Haj pilgrimage quicker. The Haj turn selection is based on the registration system, the ‘first-come, first-served’ basis.

“TH hopes the public will be extra careful when receiving any offer of funds for Haj from unknown parties,” it said in a statement today.

For further inquiries, the public can contact TH contact centre at 03-6207 1919. — Bernama