Kelantan gets RM1.3b for four flood mitigation projects, says deputy MB

KOTA BARU, Nov 4 ― The federal government's allocation of RM1.3 billion to Kelantan for four flood mitigation (RTB) projects under the first rolling plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) will be able to prevent damage and reduce the effects of flooding.

Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said with the allocation, the state government's earlier efforts in submitting proposals and applications have finally bore fruit.

“Alhamdulillah, we are thankful for the help and hope the projects could be implemented as soon as possible as the flood is a yearly occurence in the state,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

Earlier, Environment and Water Minister, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, through a Facebook post today, informed that the government had approved RM 9.19 billion for 98 RTB projects under the 12MP Rolling Plan 1 nationwide.

Of the total he said, Kedah and Kelantan received the highest allocation amounting RM1.3 billion each, involving eight and four projects respectively, followed by Pahang (RM1.2 billion, 5 projects), Melaka (RM1 billion, 8 projects), Sabah (RM806 million, 17 projects), Perak (RM640 million, 9 projects), Johor (523 million, 4 projects), Terengganu (RM450 million, 9 projects) and Sarawak (RM408 million, 12 projects).

The allocation also involves Kuala Lumpur (RM344 million, 2 projects), Perlis (RM332 million, 1 project), Penang (RM260 million, 7 projects), Selangor (RM155 million, 3 projects), Negri Sembilan (RM128 million, 4 projects) ) and RM356 million for five other related projects. ― Bernama