Foreign minister says has raised issue of mentally-impaired Malaysian on death row with Singaporean counterpart

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a virtual press conference from Putrajaya September 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said today it has taken notice of the plight of a Malaysian man, Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, who has been sentenced to death In Singapore.

In a statement today, its minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said that he has sent a letter to his counterpart in Singapore on the matter.

Saifuddin also assured that the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore will continue to observe the progress of the case and provide support to Nagaenthran and his family.

“Accordingly, I have sent a letter to the Foreign Minister of Singapore regarding this case.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore will continue to monitor the progress of this case and will extend appropriate consular assistance to Nagaenthran and his family,’’ he said.

Saifuddin also stated that he has received a letter from the Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network (ADPAN) through Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah, who has asked for the assistance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to raise the matter with the Singapore government.

Nagaenthran’s death sentence is due to be carried out on November 10, 2021.

He was previously detained on the island republic on April 22, 2009, on drug charges and sentenced to death by the Singapore Supreme Court on November 22, 2010.

The appeal process has been followed through up until the Presidential Clemency process where the application was rejected on June 1, 2020.

Similarly, the Malaysian Bar has also submitted a letter of appeal to the Singaporean High Commission seeking clemency for Nagaenthran.

Malaysian Bar President AG Kalidas stated that the letter urging the Singapore government to commute the sentence of Nagaenthran was based on the fact that his mental capacities have diminished since his punishment was given out.