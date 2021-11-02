MetMalaysia issues alert weather warning with heavy rain in Kelantan, Terengganu

Residents wade through flood waters in Pasir Mas, Kelantan December 20, 2020. MetMalaysia, said the areas expected to be affected in Kelantan involved Tumpat, Kota Baru and Bachok Pasir Puteh while in Terengganu the areas are Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus and Kuala Terengganu. ― Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Nov 2 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a yellow alert weather warning with forecast of heavy rain in Kelantan and Terengganu from today until tomorrow.

MetMalaysia, in a statement issued today, said the areas expected to be affected in Kelantan involved Tumpat, Kota Baru and Bachok Pasir Puteh while in Terengganu the areas are Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus and Kuala Terengganu.

It also added that the wind from the north-east was expected to bring heavy rain that could cause floods in the low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim has directed his personnel to cooperate with locals owning private boats in handling the evacuation of flood victims.

He said this was necessary as they (boat owners) were more knowledgeable about the affected areas.

“We need people with local knowledge because if flood occurs, then the rescue teams like police and the fire brigade will not know much about the local terrain. So, with the presence of these people, it will further facilitate our operation to rescue and evacuate the flood victims.

“As such, I have instructed the District Police chief to get villagers with boats to register with the police,” he told reporters after a working visit to observe the Op Benteng at the Malaysia-Thailand border in Sungai Golok here today.

Also present was Kelantan Deputy Police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun.

Commenting on efforts to prepare for floods in Kelantan, Mazlan said that, so far, there was sufficient manpower and assets to deal with the situation in the state. — Bernama