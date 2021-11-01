Elderly man nabbed for stabbing boy at KL playground

Noor Dellhan said the 80-year-old suspect stabbed the four-year-old victim, who is his neighbour, in the abdomen and thighs, seriously injuring him. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Police arrested an elderly man on suspicion of stabbing a boy with a knife at the playground of a block of flats in Jalan Loke Yew here yesterday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya, in a statement today, said the 80-year-old suspect stabbed the four-year-old victim, who is his neighbour, in the abdomen and thighs, seriously injuring him.

He said police were informed of the incident at 5.39pm and when they reached the scene, the boy had been taken by his family to Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre for treatment.

“Police also conducted an investigation at the scene and found the suspect hiding in a flat unit.

“Further investigations showed that the suspect had a record of psychiatric treatment,” he said. — Bernama