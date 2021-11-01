Budget 2022 to be debated in Parliament starting today

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz with Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali before the 2022 Budget presentation at Parliament October 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Budget 2022 tabled by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz on Friday, will be debated by Members of Parliament at the Dewan Rakyat beginning today.

The debate session is scheduled to be commenced by Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim after the Oral Question and Answer session, and as per convention, the second debater would be from the Government Backbenchers Club (BBC).

Based on the Parliamentary sitting calendar, Budget 2022 is scheduled to be discussed at the policy level for seven days, and will be wound up by the ministers or deputy ministers of the relevant ministries for four days before being discussed at the committee level for 13 days.

Apart from that, the focus of today's sitting would also be on the issue of whether high wage rates in Australia and South Korea is the reason why many Malaysians are willing to work illegally in the two countries.

Datuk Shabudin Yahaya (Bersatu-Tasek Gelugor) will pose the question during the Oral Question and Answer session, and he will also ask the Minister of Human Resources to state the actions taken to prevent more Malaysians from becoming forced labourers in those countries.

Questions related to vaccination will still be entertained at the sitting as Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof (Bersatu-Alor Gajah) asks the Minister of Health to state in detail the safety measures taken to ensure the vaccine received is suitable for the recipient.

He also wishes to know the form of compensation received by vaccine recipients if there were side effects after being vaccinated.

Nurul Izzah Anwar (PH-Permatang Pauh), meanwhile, will ask the Minister of Health to state the ministry's efforts to regulate all HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) DNA programmes, which are now partly run by the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN).

She will also seek the ministry’s commitment to ensuring that all students aged 13 and 14 who missed the HPV vaccination were given the vaccine in the near future.

Issues related to Sabah and Sarawak will also be in focus when Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem (GPS-Serian) asks about efforts to increase clean water and electricity supply in rural Sarawak, while Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan) will raise a question on the encroachment of illegal immigrants in Sabah waters.

The Dewan Rakyat session will last for 32 days until Dec 16. — Bernama



