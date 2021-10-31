Sarawak assistant minister spells out GPS’ three major challenges in upcoming state election

Sarawak Assistant Law Minister Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali speaks to reporters in Kuching November 19, 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

BETONG, Oct 31 — The ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will face three major challenges in the coming state election expected to be called soon, Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali predicted today.

She said GPS will be contesting for the first time using its hornbill symbol for the first time after leaving the Barisan Nasional coalition after the 2018 general election.

"Secondly, the state election is expected anytime now and will be held during the Covid-19 pandemic," she said at a meet-the-people session at the community hall in Spaoh, near here.

The other challenge is ensuring a good turnout on polling day.

Sharifah Hasidah reminded PBB grassroot leaders and members that they have a big role to play in overcoming all three challenges.

"Since our hornbill logo is new, some elderly supporters and voters may not be familiar with it as they are used to the Barisan Nasional logo,” she said.

Sharifah said an Opposition political party also features the hornbill symbol, but with a different design.

"Explain to the voters, especially the elderly, the differences between our GPS symbol and that of the Opposition party’s so that they do not make any mistake when casting their votes," she said

Sharifah Hasidah also hoped that GPS will be able to convince people to come out in full force on polling day to allow candidates to retain their seats with an even bigger majority.

At the same function, Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah issued a challenge to his detractors to show proof that his Bukit Saban constituency has seen little progress and development under him.

"They are actually resorting to telling lies to discredit me, the GPS government and to instigate the people," he said.

He added that since 2017, more than RM465 million has been and would be spent in the constituency for various infrastructure, social amenities, housing and modern farming projects.