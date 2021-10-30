Hamzah: Bersatu aware of Umno-Pas cooperation

File photo of Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Seri Hamzah bin Zainudin in Putrajaya, March 18, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MELAKA, Oct 30 ― Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the party takes note of Umno’s decision to continue with its understanding with PAS in the coming Melaka state election.

He said at the same time, he understood the meaning behind Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan’s silence on Bersatu during his press conference on Thursday.

“From what I had read, the Umno secretary-general did not mention my party’s name Bersatu. For us the layman, what does that mean? It simply means that he (Umno) does not want to cooperate with Bersatu.

“What is implied, that is what I do not understand. I really do not understand what he is implying. I only know what is explicit,” Hamzah, who is the Home Affairs Minister, told reporters after a working visit to the Melaka police contingent headquarters here today.

Ahmad Maslan said the stand was in line with the resolutions of the party’s general assembly last year, among others to strengthen Muafakat Nasional (MN) which was formed by Umno and PAS. ― Bernama