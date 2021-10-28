Proposed site of permanent disposal facility for Lynas Malaysia is low-risk flood area, Parliament told

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks during an oral question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat October 28, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 ― Preliminary assessment of the new proposed site for the construction of a permanent disposal facility (PDF) of the rare earth processing plant, Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd in the Gebeng Industrial area, Pahang, found it classified as low risk flood area.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the Radiological Impact Assessment (RIA) report was received last September and it was carried out due to concerns over the risk of floods in the area.

“A PDF has been identified in the Gebeng Industrial area and is currently in the process of evaluation before approval for construction is issued,” he said during an oral question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Wong Tack (PH-Bentong) who wanted to know if the Atomic Energy Licensing Board (AELB) still adhered to the stand that radioactive waste accumulated at the Lynas plant should be evacuated immediately as the area is prone to major floods.

Dr Adham said at present, the government is of the view that the transfer of accumulated radioactive waste can be expedited on the condition that construction of the PDF is expedited.

However, he said, before approval can be given for the construction of the PDF, two requirements set by AELB have to be met, namely the RIA and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). ― Bernama