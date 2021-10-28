No plans to review ministers, deputy ministers’ pay and allowances, Parliament told

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Abd Latiff Ahmad speaks during Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat, September 30, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — The federal government has no intention to embark on a restructuring exercise involving allowances and emoluments paid to ministers and deputy ministers for the time being, according to a written parliamentary reply.

In the reply to Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Abd Latiff Ahmad said the emoluments received were befitting the duties, burden and responsibilities shouldered by both ministers and deputy ministers.

Akmal had wanted to know whether the government intended to restructure the emoluments and allowances for ministers and deputy ministers to reduce the administrative costs of the government while ensuring prudent management of public money.

“The payment of salary to Administration Members involving federal ministers and deputy ministers is stipulated under the Members of Parliament (Remuneration) Act 1980.

“At this time, the government has no intention of undertaking an emolument restructuring of ministers and deputy ministers,” Abd Latiff said.

Abd Latiff noted, however, that a restructuring exercise could be considered if there was a necessity in the future.

The current Cabinet comprises 26 federal ministers with individual ministries as well as another five under the Prime Minister’s Department.