Deputy CM Bung Moktar heads list of Sabah award recipients

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin receiving the Seri Panglima Darjah Kinabalu (SPDK) award which carries the title Datuk Seri Panglima from Yang Dipertua Negeri Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Seri Kinabalu in Sabah, October 26, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 26 — Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin led the list of 128 recipients of state awards, honours and medals in conjunction with the Yang Dipertua Negeri’s 68th birthday today.

Bung Moktar received the Seri Panglima Darjah Kinabalu (SPDK) award which carries the title Datuk Seri Panglima. Also receiving the SPDK award was Beaufort Member of Parliament Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun.

The investiture ceremony held at Istana Seri Kinabalu was graced by Yang Dipertua Negeri Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin. His wife, Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni was in attendance.

Fifteen individuals received the Panglima Gemilang Darjah Kinabalu (PGDK) award which carries the title Datuk including Deputy Home Minister Datuk Jonathan Yassin, Sabah Land and Survey Department director Datuk Bernard Liew Chau Min and Sabah Chief Conservator of Forests Datuk Frederick Kugan.

Five individuals were bestowed the Jaksa Pendamai or Justice of Peace (JP) award including national badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei and Sabah Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Jafry Ariffin.

The Ahli Setia Darjah Kinabalu (ASDK) awarded was conferred to 16 recipients, Ahli Darjah Kinabalu (24), Bintang Setia Kinabalu (24), Bintang Kinabalu (35) and Pingat Perkhidmatan Terpuji (seven). — Bernama