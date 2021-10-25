Annulment of Emergency Ordinances unanimously passed in Dewan Rakyat

The annulment was tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Law Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar this morning and was passed by the end of the session. — Malaysia Information Department/Nazri Rapaai handout pic via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The Dewan Rakyat today annulled the Emergency Ordinances which included the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021, the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 and the Emergency (Employees Minimum Standards of Housing, Accommodation and Amenities (Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

The annulment was tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Law Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar this morning and was passed by the end of the session.

Deputy House Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon delivered the verdict ending the Emergency Ordinance.

Malaysia was placed in a state of Emergency from January 12 until August 1 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

On October 1, Wan Junaidi confirmed the Emergency had ended in August but said the ordinances would still apply until February 2022.

In today’s Dewan Rakyat, many MPs stood to say the Emergency had failed and had caused more harm than good while questioning the wisdom of former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s in implementing it.