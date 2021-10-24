GRS to discuss Sabah Pakatan’s proposal to sign MoU, says Hajiji

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor speaks during an interview with Bernama at his office in Kota Kinabalu ahead of Malaysia Day celebrations September 15, 2021. — Bernama pic

TUARAN, Oct 24 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) will hold a discussion over a proposal from Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU), says GRS chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor.

He said Sabah PH’s proposal would have to be scrutinised first, and he could not make any further statement before the discussion is held.

GRS comprises parties from Perikatan Nasional (Bersatu, STAR, SAPP, PAS and Gerakan), Barisan Nasional (UMNO, MCA, MIC, PBRS); and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).

Hajiji, who is also Sabah Chief Minister, said DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng had raised the issue when the latter met him recently.

“But, in this matter, I have not been able to make any (further) comments until I sit down to discuss with my colleagues in GRS. We will look into this proposal and then make a statement,” he told reporters here today.

Hajiji was asked to comment on the Sabah PH leaders’ plans to sign an MoU with the GRS state government, in a similar vein to PH’s agreement with Putrajaya in September.

Earlier, United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau said the MoU was aimed at establishing bipartisan cooperation to achieve political stability in Sabah.

PH Sabah is understood to have held a meeting regarding the signing of the MoU last night. — Bernama