SDMC to improve EnterSarawak

KUCHING, Oct 20 — The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) will improve the entry procedure via EnterSarawak as a border control measure, after taking cognisance of the proposal mooted by the State Health Department (JKNS).

JPBN, in a statement, said that JKNS had proposed that the entry application through EnterSarawak was still needed for foreigners as well as Malaysians who were not from Sarawak.

“This is for the purpose of facilitating contact detection by the divisional or district health offices for travellers who enter Sarawak in the event of positive Covid-19 cases being detected.

“For those who don’t reside in Sarawak, information provided in EnterSarawak will facilitate contact detection so that control measures can be taken promptly,” said the statement.

Today, 767 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Sarawak, with 756 of them being cases without symptoms or with mild symptoms, while 11 more cases being those who had lung infections and needed respiratory assistance.

Fifteen deaths were also recorded today, involving those aged 46 to 86.

These cases had a history of diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes and others. — Bernama