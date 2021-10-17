Religious affairs minister: Special committee meeting will discuss SOPs for mosque, surau activities

The committee will also discuss a proposal to reduce the gap between congregants during congregational prayers. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — The Muzakarah Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) is set to convene a special meeting to discuss issues relating to standard operating procedures (SOP) for mosque and surau activities, including a proposal to reduce the gap between congregants during congregational prayers.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Idris Ahmad said he had asked the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) to arrange the meeting to listen to a briefing on the current Covid-19 risk assessment by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

He said this was following the announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on states transitioning to the next phase as well as relaxation of the SOP under the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

“I believe a decision will be achieved for the good of the public, and hope that mosque and surau activities, especially congregational prayers will be allowed as usual with certain SOPs,” he said in a statement today.

Apart from the MOH and the National Security Council (MKN), Idris said all members of the MKI comprising respective state muftis as well as appointed members among experts were also invited to attend the meeting.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia announced that congregational prayers could be held at full capacity at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah beginning today (Oct 17). — Bernama