National Unity Ministry denies advertising vacancies for kindergarten teacher jobs

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique speaks to reporters at Seri Pacific Hotel in Kuala Lumpur August 6, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 17 — The National Unity Ministry (KPN) has denied advertising hundreds of job opportunities for kindergarten teachers which had gone viral on social media recently.

According to the ministry, the advertisement was uploaded on Facebook with the title ‘Semakan Dan Permohonan Online” (Online Application Status Update) using the Department of Community Development (Kemas) logo and a photo of Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique.

“Even though Kemas is not under KPN, using the photograph and name of the minister on the poster gives commercial value to the advertisement,” said the ministry in a statement today.

The advertisement also raised questions because the requirements stated for the post were too low as Penilaian Menengah Rendah (PMR) and Pentaksiran Tingkatan 3 (PT3) school leavers were eligible.

According to the Ministry, the Department of National Unity and Integration (JPNIN) had actually put out an advertisement to fill six vacancies for Grade 29 kindergarten teachers on October 11.

The minimum academic qualification for a JPNIN kindergarten teacher is a Diploma in Early Childhood Education.

Also mentioned in the advertisement was four vacancies available for Grade N11 Operations Assistant (Teacher Assistant).

In the @ Rakan Perpaduan Pahang Facebook page, it was also clearly stated that the position is open to diploma holders in Early Childhood Education from local institutions of higher learning, said the ministry.

The advertisement announcing hundreds of job vacancies for kindergarten teachers went viral since last Friday was garnered close to 1,000 shares on social media. — Bernama