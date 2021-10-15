EMCO on one locality each in Pahang, Perak ends tomorrow, says MKN

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) imposed on Kampung Sungai Padi, Mukim Telang in Lipis, Pahang and Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Chadak, Tanjung Rambutan in Kinta, Perak, will be lifted tomorrow as scheduled.

National Security director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad in a statement said the decision was made following a report by the Ministry of Health on the current situation at the localities.

He said no extension or new localities imposed with the EMCO today. — Bernama