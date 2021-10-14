Sarawak govt allocates RM78.5m to assist SMEs, micro enterprises under its special assistance programme

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg speaks to an attendee of the symbolic handing-out of the BKKS 7.0 Plus at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Kuching, October 14, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Oct 14 — The Sarawak government has allocated RM78.5 million under the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) Programme 7.0 Plus to assist small and medium as well as micro adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the first assistance was a one-off payment of RM10,000 each to 470 active SMEs with the total amount reaching RM4.7 million.

“The second assistance is a one-off payment of RM3,000 each to micro entrepreneurs registered with the Social Security Organisation (Socso) up to March 31, 2021.

“Those wishing to apply for the assistance should submit their supporting documents through the Sarawak online portal which can be accessed at the end of this month,” he said at a symbolic handing-out of the BKKS 7.0 Plus at Wisma Bapa Malaysia, here, today.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said the Sarawak government was now actively strategising the Action Implementation Plan for the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 to grow the state’s economy at an average rate of six to eight per cent per year.

“It is a long-term plan that details the direction and development strategy of Sarawak for the next 10 years.

“In this respect, we aspire that the SMEs be able to contribute 30 per cent to our GDP growth by 2030. Hence, we will continue to enhance the local industry eco-systems to empower and grow our SMEs,” he said. — Bernama