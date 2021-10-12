Telco tower fire in Melaka: MCMC says repair works completed in Sungai Udang

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) Corporate Communications Department, in a statement today, said the works were completed on October 9, four days ahead of schedule. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MELAKA, Oct 12 — Repair works on a telecommunication tower in Taman Terendak Permai, Sungai Udang, Melaka here, which caught fire on October 6, have been completed.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) Corporate Communications Department, in a statement today, said the works were completed on October 9, four days ahead of schedule.

“The repair works involved the replacement of equipment in the cabin, wiring work and installation of new antennas.

“Local consumers, who experienced disruptions due to the incident, can now enjoy the communication and Internet services as normal,” the statement said.

MCMC expressed its appreciation to all the service providers that were committed in implementing the repair works and completing it ahead of schedule.

Bernama reported that among the affected areas were Taman Terendak Permai, Taman Sri Terendak, Taman Bukit Terendak, Taman Pahlawan, Kampung Sungai Udang, Pekan Sungai Udang, Rumah Keluarga Angkatan Tentera (RKAT) Taman Desa Tun Razak and Taman Peruna.

The tower is owned by Melaka ICT Holdings Sdn Bhd and operated by U-Mobile as well as YTL. — Bernama