Refund customers unable to perform umrah, travel agencies told

BUKIT GANTANG, Oct 9 — Travel agencies that offer umrah packages have been urged to immediately return payments collected from customers who cannot perform umrah last year, following the enforcement of new standard operating procedures (SOP) for the minor pilgrimage, issued by Saudi Arabia.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Idris Ahmad, however, said refunds were not necessarily be paid in full, taking into account the management costs that had been paid by the travel agencies to third parties.

“The cancellation was not due to their (travel agencies) fault but they had to follow the SOP set by Saudi Arabia,” he told a press conference after presenting a contribution of RM50,000 from Yayasan Taqwa to flood-hit Sekolah Rendah Islam Bistari Darul Mulkan at Jalan Kuala Sepetang, near Matang, here today.

It is learnt that the Saudi Arabian government will only allow Muslims aged between 18 and 60 to perform the umrah pilgrimage as health precautionary measures taken due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Asked on action against operators who refused to refund their customers, Idris said the matter would be referred to the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac) as issues related to tourism agencies fall under the purview of Motac.

On the SOP for Muslims in the country to perform the umrah pilgrimage, Idris said it would be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Idris said he would not compromise on any wrongdoing of ministry’s personnel and if the ministry’s integrity is at stake, adding that stern action would be taken against those who involved in misconduct.

“All 14 agencies under me will meet every Monday to report on their progress. I have appointed an officer to monitor the Key Performance Indicators for each agency and the ministry’s 100-day achievement target,” he said. — Bernama