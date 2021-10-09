Annuar Musa: National Sports Day best platform to promote unity among Malaysians

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa says his ministry is the main agency responsible for nurturing the soul and spirit of the Malaysian Family, which values solidarity and unity. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 9 ― Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa has described the National Sports Day (HSN) as the best platform for inculcating and strengthening the spirit of unity among the multi-racial people in line with the aspirations of the Malaysian Family.

He said the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) is the main agency responsible for nurturing the soul and spirit of the Malaysian Family, which values solidarity and unity.

“There is nothing better than sports, which can strengthen racial ties and boost the spirit of patriotism.

“Sports activities are among the most important medium for making a success of the Malaysian Family philosophy in the context of our country. I hope KKMM and its agencies can play their role to realise this in the best way possible,” he said after launching the KKMM-level HSN 2021 here today.

Earlier, Annuar attended in a virtual manner the launch of the national-level HSN celebration by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS). Also present was KKMM secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek.

As a symbolic launch of the ministry-level HSN 2021 celebration, Annuar took a 'penalty kick' and joined in the Zumba dance exercise.

Annuar said HSN 2021 not only encouraged sporting activities among the people but also brought back the cheer and helped to improve productivity after the gloom caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the pandemic had restricted sports activities for the past two years and this year, HSN could be celebrated because the country was now seeing early signs of the success of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

Annuar said KKMM would cooperate with KBS to ensure the success of HSN 2021 by screening videos and photographs of people throughout the country especially in the rural areas participating in sports activities to promote the sporting culture. ― Bernama