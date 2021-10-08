Pre-registration of automatic voters: National Registration Dept says process of updating voter addresses underway

For the process of updating the address, applicants can go to any nearby NRD office to apply for a change of address on MyKad without having to make an appointment, said the NRD in a statement today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 8 — The National Registration Department (NRD) is assisting the Election Commission (EC) in the process of updating voter addresses following the implementation of the pre-registration of automatic voters (SPPA) by the Election Commission (EC).

For the process of updating the address, applicants can go to any nearby NRD office to apply for a change of address on MyKad without having to make an appointment, said the NRD in a statement today.

The applicant must bring one of the supporting documents as proof of new address such as utility bill, quit rent, tax assessment, income tax assessment form, sale and purchase agreement, rental agreement or receipt under the applicant’s name to proof that they live in the said address.

For applicants who could not produce such documents, they must provide a confirmation letter from a village head, tuai rumah, penghulu, state assemblyman, member of parliament, employer or other documents that can prove their current address, it said.

“Applicants are reminded to bring the relevant supporting documents in their original form or certified copies,” the statement read.

For more information, the public can contact NRD’s Corporate Communication Unit at 03-88807077 or email to [email protected] — Bernama