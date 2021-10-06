Covid-19: SDMC says only 19 new cases in Sarawak involve lung infection

The committee said in a statement today that the remaining 1,484 cases were either asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, and the total infection in the state has risen to 219,629 cases. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Oct 6 — Only 19 out of 1,503 Covid-19 positive cases in Sarawak today involve lung infection which require oxygen and respiratory support, the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

The committee said in a statement today that the remaining 1,484 cases were either asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, and the total infection in the state has risen to 219,629 cases.

“The area with the highest number of cases today is Kuching with 427 cases, followed by Miri (203), Bau (159), Sibu (154) and Samarahan (70),” the committee added.

In addition, 21 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in Sarawak from September 28 to October 5, in addition to one death on June 12 which was reported today.

There are currently 93 active clusters in Sarawak. — Bernama