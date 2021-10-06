Cooperation with Bersatu: Melaka Umno will adhere to party leadership’s decision

Melaka Umno chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh (front right) speaks during a press conference in Melaka October 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Oct 6 — Melaka Umno will adhere to the party’s top leadership if they decide not to cooperate with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in the upcoming state election.

Its Liaison Committee chairman, Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, said that, although the state Umno welcomed cooperation with the Perikatan Nasional (PN), the party was also ready to contest alone.

“Umno is ready for any situation. But we have to abide by the decisions of the leadership. After all, this matter (cooperation) has yet to be discussed,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He was asked to comment on the statement by Umno president, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who stressed that the party would not cooperate with Bersatu in the Melaka polls, as reported by a news portal today.

Previously, Ab Rauf was reported to have stated that his party welcomed the proposal of Melaka PN chairman, Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen, to hold talks to prevent a clash of seats in the polls.

The Election Commission (EC) has received an official notification from Ab Rauf, who is also the Assembly Speaker, regarding the dissolution of the 14th Melaka State Assembly on Oct 4.

Pursuant to Clause (4) of Article 19 of the Melaka State Constitution, a state election must be held within 60 days after the date of the dissolution of the State Assembly. — Bernama