Idris Haron alleges individuals’ interference prevent Melaka exco members from performing their task

Sungai Udang assemblyman Datuk Seri Idris Haron speaks during a press conference in Melaka October 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Oct 5 — A day after announcing the withdrawal of support for Melaka Chief Minister’s leadership, Datuk Seri Idris Haron and two other state executive council (exco) members today explained the reasons behind their actions, which had triggered a political crisis in the state.

The Sungai Udang assemblyman claimed that there was interference of certain individuals resulting in state exco members not being able to carry out their role and function to the people.

Idris, who is also former state District Development, Rural Development, Flood Management and Green Technology Committee chairman claimed that all arising matters referred to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali for action could not be decided by him, instead the issued were referred to certain parties.

“I have no problem with Sulaiman he is a good person and he respects everyone but I have a problem with (the leadership) of the Chief Minister of Melaka who is a puppet to certain individuals.

“I have a problem with the (leadership) of the Chief Minister who has to refer the decision to someone else. We have 10 state executive council members and we have the right to make decisions but it cannot be implemented,” he told a press conference here today.

Also present were Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee who is a former Agriculture, Livestock, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative exco, and Telok Mas assemblyman Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad, a former Chief Minister’s Department (Education) exco.

Meanwhile, Pantai Kundor assemblyman Datuk Nor Azman Hassan did not attend the press conference as he was rumoured to be unwell.

Idris said the situation affected the role of the exco members as many decisions could not be implemented, thus giving a negative impact to Melaka, especially involving the state’s development and economy.

When asked about the rumours that he would be re-appointed as the chief minister under Pakatan Harapan, Idris said it was not his priority at the moment, instead the effort to form a new state government was more important.

“All assemblymen in PH have the potential to become the Melaka chief minister and thus far, I have not nominated myself and we have not talked about this issue,” he said.

In a related development, Idris also claimed that two more state assemblymen from Umno would make similar announcement pertaining to the state government leadership.

Assembly speaker Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh today said that Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam had agreed to the dissolution of the assembly upon the advice given by Sulaiman yesterday.

These four assemblymen’s withdrawal of support left the state government without a majority in the 28-seat legislative assembly.

Prior to that it had 17 representatives — 14 from Umno, two from Bersatu and one independent. The opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) had 11 representatives — seven from DAP and two each from PKR and Amanah. — Bernama