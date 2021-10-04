Message on social media of Sabah Umno losing confidence in CM false, says Bung Moktar’s aide

The Sabah Deputy Chief Minister’s press secretary, Jaafar Abd Wahid said Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, who is also the Sabah Umno information chief, did not make any media statement regarding the matter. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 4 — The message that has gone viral, supposedly from Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin claiming that Sabah Umno has lost confidence in Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor, is false.

The Sabah Deputy Chief Minister’s press secretary, Jaafar Abd Wahid said Bung Moktar, who is also the Sabah Umno information chief, did not make any media statement regarding the matter.

Jaafar said the message with photo on social media was done by irresponsible people for their own political benefit.

“As such, I urge all parties not to believe the news and not to viral it on social media or any platform,” he said in a statement tonight.

Earlier today, four Melaka state assemblymen declared that they have lost faith in the leadership of Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali as chief minister and withdrew their support for him. — Bernama