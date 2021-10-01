PKNS appoints Mahmud Abbas as CEO

SHAH ALAM, Oct 1 — The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) has announced the appointment of Datuk Mahmud Abbas as its chief executive officer (CEO), effective today.

According to its statement, PKNS said Mahmud, who is the former chairman of the Halal Development Corporation — takes over from Siti Zubaidah Abd Jabar who retired on August 10.

As the new CEO, Mahmud will play an important role in the strategic development of Selangor, aside from supporting the state government’s aspirations in improving the state’s socio-economy, it said.

Mahmud, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Brighton University, has over 30 years of experience in the corporate world, especially in the real estate industry, and has served as the CEO of public-listed company, Knowledge Economic City (KEC) in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

He has also won many awards for his excellent contribution and service in leading corporate companies, including being named as the Chief Executive of the Year in 2017 by the Selangor Excellence Business Awards, said PKNS. ― Bernama