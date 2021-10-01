Sarawak’s 24-hour Covid-19 PICK Hotline temporarily closed from today

Sarawak’s 24-hour Covid-19 PICK Hotline which started operating February 25 was supposed to end in September, said a spokesperson from the State Health Department. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, Oct 1 ― The Sarawak State Health Department’s National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) Hotline will be temporarily closed from October 1 until further notice according to a notice sighted in C19 Media WhatsApp group.

The state 24-hour Covid-19 PICK Hotline which started operating February 25 was supposed to end in September said a spokesperson from the State Health Department.

He said the hotline service may reopen when the government starts giving Covid booster shots. ― Borneo Post